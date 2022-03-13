RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Commanders are ‘expected to reach’ multi-year extension with Scott Turner

March 13, 2022

The Commanders are “expected to reach” an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, according to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay.

Turner joined Washington’s coaching staff in 2020 when Ron Rivera took over the franchise and he’s overseen the offense since then.

Turner has deployed eight different starting quarterbacks in just two years on the job. The organization’s recent acquisition of Carson Wentz, however, provides the coach with the most gifted player he’s had at the position, suggesting that better (and higher-scoring) days could be ahead.

Last season, Washington finished tied for 23rd in points per game, 21st in yards per game and 20th in third-down conversions. Turner will be banking on production from Wentz, better health for wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas and the typical contributions from wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson to improve those numbers this year.

The deal between the Commanders and Turner will run until 2024. He’ll turn 40 in training camp. 

