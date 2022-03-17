RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » Washington Commanders » Carson Wentz introduced as…

Carson Wentz introduced as Commanders QB

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with head coach Ron Rivera after being introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz is no longer in Indianapolis.

Picked up in trade with the Colts, Wentz introduced himself Thursday to the Commanders fan base wearing a gold sports coat over a burgundy shirt.

After five seasons with the Eagles, Wentz only lasted one season quarterbacking the Colts. Wentz quickly went from being a part of the Colts future to no longer in their plans when they lost their final two games of the regular season against Las Vegas and Jacksonville, and missed the playoffs.

“Sometimes I wonder what happened in Indianapolis,” Wentz said. “I think it was a year that had ups and downs, but the way we finished and the way I finished was poor. That was tough to swallow, because we thought we had a chance to do something special and I just did not play well enough.”

Now, Wentz gets a fresh start with the Commanders, a team that desperately wanted a veteran quarterback to guide a young offense with potential.

With players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders need to take advantage of a window of opportunity to make the playoffs.

“Offensively, the talent that is around here gets me fired up,” Wentz said. “I look forward to being able to push the ball down field to those guys and get the ball out to the playmakers to make some plays. It is a special roster on both sides of the ball. I think we have the right pieces in place and we have the vision from the top.”

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up