Carson Wentz introduced as Commanders QB

Picked up in trade with the Colts, Wentz introduced himself Thursday to the Commanders fan base wearing a gold sports coat over a burgundy shirt.

After five seasons with the Eagles, Wentz only lasted one season quarterbacking the Colts. Wentz quickly went from being a part of the Colts future to no longer in their plans when they lost their final two games of the regular season against Las Vegas and Jacksonville, and missed the playoffs.

“Sometimes I wonder what happened in Indianapolis,” Wentz said. “I think it was a year that had ups and downs, but the way we finished and the way I finished was poor. That was tough to swallow, because we thought we had a chance to do something special and I just did not play well enough.”

Now, Wentz gets a fresh start with the Commanders, a team that desperately wanted a veteran quarterback to guide a young offense with potential.

With players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders need to take advantage of a window of opportunity to make the playoffs.

“Offensively, the talent that is around here gets me fired up,” Wentz said. “I look forward to being able to push the ball down field to those guys and get the ball out to the playmakers to make some plays. It is a special roster on both sides of the ball. I think we have the right pieces in place and we have the vision from the top.”