Need Washington Commanders merchandise? Here’s where to look

The Washington Football Team has a new name and a new look — and if you're a fan, you won't have to wait long to update your wardrobe.

The burgundy and gold color scheme remains in tact for the newly-minted Washington Commanders.

Fans can head to the Team Store at FedEx Field, and anywhere official fan merchandise is sold online. As of Wednesday morning, the team is offering a range of items with the new branding including T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats, with more coming soon.

The burgundy Washington Commanders jersey is also available for pre-order online with shipping expected to start in May.

The Commanders’ online Pro Store is offering free shipping on orders over $25 through the end of the day with coupon code KICK at checkout.

“Shop the newest Washington Commanders T-shirts, Washington hoodies and more gear for men, women and youth fans as you watch the squad on the gridiron this season. Keep it locked here at the official store as new Washington Commanders jerseys for the upcoming season will shortly be available for all players, including Chase Young and all the rest,” the store’s website says.

The team plans to canvass the D.C. region with Commanders-branded cars over the coming days, at which fans will be able to meet alumni and receive swag and new gear.

Branding Commanders with new logo and crest

The team’s new logo carries forward the “W” from the Washington Football Team era.

The team says of the new branding that the single letter “acknowledges the team’s deep Washington roots, while the W’s angled cuts, bolded lines and serifs signify forward movement and progress.”

“The slanted elements of the stripes bordering the ‘W’ are inspired by military rank insignia,” a news release says.

The crest also features elements of the team’s identity. The top left and bottom right quadrants have the year the team was founded, 1932. The “W” on the top right symbolizes the future, while the three stars on the bottom left represent D.C.’s flag.

On the crest are the years 1937, 1942, 1983, 1988 and 1992, which commemorate the team’s World Championships and Super Bowls.

“As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington,” said Commanders co-owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.