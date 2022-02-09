Jonathan Allen would ‘1000%’ welcome Russell Wilson to join Commanders

After Jonathan Allen tweeted “ask me anything,” Commanders fans went right for the jugular by asking Allen about the Russ-to-D.C. commotion.

This past week, Washington Commanders Twitter went berserk over a photo of All-Pro defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and his wife with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his partner, Ciara. Taken at the Pro Bowl, rumors immediately began circulating that Wilson could be a target for the Commanders over this offseason to solve their ever-present QB problem.

Now, Jonathan Allen has voiced his affection for the rival NFC signal-caller on Twitter. After tweeting “ask me anything,” Commanders fans went right for the jugular by asking Allen about the Russ-to-D.C. commotion.

When asked directly if Wilson was going to come to Washington, Allen didn’t balk and replied ‘I hope so.’ And they’re off, ladies and gentlemen!

Would Allen welcome Wilson and Ciara to the nation’s capital, should a deal be worked out? ‘1000%,’ replied Allen.

Just to put out the fire a bit, though, Allen did acknowledge that he and Wilson didn’t talk specifically about the latter joining the Commanders. Rather, they discussed the more modest topic of Allen’s and his wife Hannah’s fandom of the opposite pair. Not only is Russell Wilson a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, his wife Ciara is a multi-platinum recording artist.

Four days from now, the NFL season will be over. That means that national football attention will immediately shift to the draft, free agency, and offseason acquisitions. Washington’s chief concern is solidifying their QB room, as Taylor Heinicke could be relegated to a backup role to begin 2022, should the Commanders make a splash at the position over the summer.

Though Washington will be in the market for a QB, and Wilson is clearly an enticing prospect, his squad did have a down year in 2021. He went 6-8 in his 14 games while Seattle ended up missing the playoffs for the first time in the Pete-Carroll-Russell-Wilson era.

However, a ‘down year’ for Russell Wilson is still a spectacular season by the standards of all other quarterbacks in the NFL. Wilson threw for over 3,100 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions over his 14 games en route to his ninth Pro Bowl nod.

While Wilson is clearly one of the top options in the free agency space this season, the draft also has its share of hot prospects. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, UNC’s Sam Howell, and Liberty’s Malik Willis are three that will have their name heard on draft night. Whether they’ll be headed to Washington remains to be seen.