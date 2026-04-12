Washington plays Pittsburgh following Leonard’s 2-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-23-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (41-30-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-23-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (41-30-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -161, Penguins +136; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Ryan Leonard’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Capitals’ 6-3 win.

Washington is 15-7-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 41-30-9 overall. The Capitals are 17-7-1 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Pittsburgh has gone 41-23-16 overall with a 13-3-9 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins have allowed 248 goals while scoring 285 for a +37 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 6-3. Leonard scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Chychrun has 25 goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Anthony Mantha has 32 goals and 30 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored 10 goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.6 goals, eight assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (leg), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (upper-body), Charlie Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Erik Karlsson: day to day (lower body), Ben Kindel: day to day (upper body), Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Bryan Rust: day to day (lower body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper body), Sidney Crosby: day to day (lower body), Connor Dewar: out (lower body), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder), Kris Letang: day to day (upper body), Parker Wotherspoon: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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