Protas scores in return from injury as Capitals keep playoff hopes alive with 6-2 win over Sabres

Aliaksei Protas had a goal and assist in his return from injury and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday night.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates Capitals Jakob Chychrun's goal during the first period of an NHL Hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates Capitals Jakob Chychrun's goal during the first period of an NHL Hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell) WASHINGTON (AP) — Aliaksei Protas had a goal and assist in his return from injury and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday night.

Jakob Chychrun and Connor McMichael also had a goal and assist, and Dylan Strome, Ryan Leonard and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, who have won four of their last five and moved within one point of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist, and Beck Malenstyn also scored for the Sabres, who clinched a playoff berth for the first time in an NHL-record 14 seasons but have dropped two in a row.

Washington had Buffalo on its heels early, scoring three goals in the first six minutes for a 3-0 lead.

Chychrun opened the scoring with a rebound off a shot from Alex Ovechkin in front, and 20 seconds later, Strome finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play to extend the lead. Just over two minutes later, McMichael picked up a rim from Chychrun off the boards and snuck it past Alex Lyon, ending Lyon’s night as Colten Ellis took over in net.

Following a timeout and goalie change, the Sabres responded. Just 38 seconds after McMichael’s goal, Dahlin cut to the inside and sniped a shot past Logan Thompson. Minutes later, Malenstyn got to the front and lifted home a rebound.

Protas restored Washington’s two-goal lead early in the second, calling his own number on a 2-on-1 break.

In the third, Leonard struck from the slot, and Wilson scored shorthanded.

Thompson, making his 10th straight start for Washington, had 37 saves.

Ellis had 20 saves in relief.

Up next

Sabres: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Capitals: Visit the New York Rangers on Sunday.

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