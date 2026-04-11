Penguins sit stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin ahead of visit by Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The 100th meeting between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will have to wait. That’s if it even…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The 100th meeting between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will have to wait.

That’s if it even happens at all.

The Pittsburgh Penguins scratched Crosby and longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin, among many others, just hours before Pittsburgh was scheduled to host Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins said Crosby is day to day with a lower-body injury and Malkin is day to day with an upper-body injury. Pittsburgh also scratched forwards Ben Kindel and Bryan Rust and defensemen Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Parker Wotherspoon.

Crosby and Malkin have both missed games recently with injuries. Crosby didn’t play for a month after injuring his knee while playing for Team Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Malkin has missed nearly 20 games this season with various health issues.

The decision came two days after Pittsburgh clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2022 with a victory over New Jersey. The Penguins have basically locked up second place in the Metropolitan Division with three games remaining.

Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, and the Capitals are still holding out faint hope of making the postseason. Washington is still mathematically alive but likely needs to win each of its final three games and get some help.

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