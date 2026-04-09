Logan Thompson backstops Capitals to 4-0 victory over Maple Leafs

Logan Thompson made 21 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals breathed life into their fading playoff hopes with a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 08: Joseph Woll #60 of the Toronto Maple Leafs tracks Ilya Protas #62 of the Washington Capitals' shot as Protas' teammate Aliaksei Protas #21 battles with Max Domi #11 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena on April 08, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Chris Tanouye) TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 08: Joseph Woll #60 of the Toronto Maple Leafs tracks Ilya Protas #62 of the Washington Capitals' shot as Protas' teammate Aliaksei Protas #21 battles with Max Domi #11 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena on April 08, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Chris Tanouye) TORONTO (AP) — Logan Thompson made 21 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals breathed life into their fading playoff hopes with a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Dylan Strome and Martin Fehervary, with a goal and an assist each, Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson scored for Washington, which sits three points back of the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot with three games left on the schedule.

Anthony Stolarz suffered a lower-body injury early in the first period after stopping the second of two shots he faced for Toronto.

Joseph Woll finished with 14 saves in just over 57 minutes of work for the Maple Leafs, who are set to miss the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Alex Ovechkin — Washington’s leader with 31 goals and 61 points — announced Wednesday he won’t make a decision on his playing future until after the season.

The 40-year-old broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal mark of 894 last April and has found the back of the net at least 30 times in 20 of his 21 NHL campaigns.

Ovechkin has 45 goals and 35 assists for 80 points across 64 regular-season games against Toronto.

Capitals forward Ilya Protas made his NHL debut on a line with older brother Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson. The bruising trio — Wilson is the smallest at 6-foot-4, while the siblings each stand 6-foot-6— tips the scales at a combined 700 pounds.

Up next

Capitals: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the New York Islanders on Thursday.

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