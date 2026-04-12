Alex Ovechkin appreciates standing ovation during possible final game in Pittsburgh

The 100th career matchup between generational stars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin never materialized during the Washington Capitals 6-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The 100th career matchup between generational stars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin never materialized during the Washington Capitals 6-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

But that didn’t stop the crowd from showing its appreciation for Ovechkin in what could be his final game in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins opted to sit Crosby and several other regulars after securing a playoff berth for the first time since the 2021-22 season and home ice advantage throughout the first round.

During a television timeout in the second period, the Penguins showed a video tribute honoring Ovechkin and his longstanding rivalry with Crosby.

“It was nice,” Ovechkin said. “It was a show of respect for all the time we spent in the rivalry … playoffs, regular season … it shows respect.”

Ovechkin received a standing ovation from the crowd in Pittsburgh, as the Capitals’ captain stood up from the bench and waved while players tapped their sticks on the ice in appreciation.

“You could feel in that moment what (Ovechkin) has meant to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ fans and this city, that even though they hate the Washington Capitals, they appreciate what has gone on over the last 21 seasons,” Capitals’ coach Spencer Carbery said. “You can tell there’s a genuine appreciation from the city.”

Ovechkin is the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, while Crosby is the only player in league history to average a point per game for 21 straight seasons.

While the 38-year-old Crosby is signed through next year, the 40-year-old Ovechkin said he’s waiting until after the season to decide whether he’s calling it a career.

“I don’t care who’s playing, we just have to get two points,” Ovechkin said. “We’re still in it and that’s a good thing.”

Crosby and the Penguins are 56-39-4 through the first 99 head-to-head matchups against Ovechkin. It’s unclear if No. 100 will come on Sunday afternoon when the teams face each other for the final time in the regular season.

The two have combined for five Hart Trophies, four Stanley Cup championships and more than 3,400 points. The winner of their four head-to-head series went on to win the Stanley Cup each time, Crosby in 2009, ’16 and ’17, while Ovechkin followed in 2018.

“They’re two legends,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “I think it’s awesome to see the Pittsburgh crowd give him that respect. Hopefully he keeps playing, but if not, it’s been a heck of a front-row seat from my perspective.”

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