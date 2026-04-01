Capitals bring win streak into matchup with the Devils

Washington Capitals (38-28-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-34-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday,…

Washington Capitals (38-28-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-34-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 38-34-2 overall with a 6-15-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have allowed 227 goals while scoring 201 for a -26 scoring differential.

Washington has a 38-28-9 record overall and a 14-5-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have gone 33-8-3 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has scored 22 goals with 41 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 31 goals and 28 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

Capitals: Aliaksei Protas: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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