Ovechkin scores his 922nd goal and Hutson scores in his debut as the Caps beat the Senators 4-1

Alex Ovechkin scored his 922nd goal and Cole Hutson scored his first to lead the Washington Capitals past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Senators Capitals Hockey Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (43) gains control of the puck against Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Senators Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy, left, bats the puck away from a goal in front of Ottawa Senators center Nick Cousins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Senators Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson passes off in his first NHL game during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Senators Capitals Hockey Ottawa Senators left wing Fabian Zetterlund, right, follows through on a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 922nd goal and Cole Hutson scored his first to lead the Washington Capitals past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin is a goal shy of 1,000 — if his 77 postseason tallies are included.

The Capitals are still six points out of a playoff spot with time running out, but this was an encouraging night for the franchise. Hutson made his NHL debut less than a week after the end of his season at Boston University, and the 19-year-old defenseman showed off his smooth skating and stickhandling throughout the night, finally scoring into an empty net with 25.7 seconds remaining.

It was the 40-year-old Ovechkin who opened the scoring in the second period when Rasmus Sandin’s pass bounced off his right skate past goalie Linus Ullmark. That momentarily gave Ovechkin sole possession of the team lead in goals this season with 25, but then Tom Wilson beat Ullmark later in the period for his 25th.

Ovechkin has led the Caps in goals in all 20 seasons of his career, sharing the top spot only once — with T.J. Oshie in 2016-17.

With Ullmark pulled, Tim Stutzle poked the puck past Capitals goalie Logan Thompson with 2:41 left in the third to spoil the shutout, but Aliaksei Protas scored into an empty net for Washington just over a minute later. Then Hutson did likewise, to the delight of a home crowd that had been practically cheering his every move.

Ovechkin’s goal was the 450th of his career at home, moving him past Gordie Howe into sole possession of second place behind Wayne Gretzky (492).

Although Gretzky lost his career mark for regular-season goals to Ovechkin last season, he’s the only player who has reached 1,000 with the playoffs included. He finished with 1,016.

Ottawa remained five points out of a playoff spot after losing in regulation for just the third time in 16 games.

Up next

Senators: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Capitals: Host New Jersey on Friday night.

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