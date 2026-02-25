Sandin and van Riemsdyk score rare goals and Capitals beat Flyers 3-1

Defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Rasmus Sandin ended long goal droughts and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Wednesday night, their fifth win in their last six games.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Rasmus Sandin ended long goal droughts and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Wednesday night, their fifth win in their last six games.

The Capitals now have 42 goals from defensemen this season, the second most in the NHL behind Columbus.

Aliaksei Protas scored an empty-netter for Washington with 26 seconds to play when the Flyers had a six-on-four for his 20th goal of the season, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves. Protas also had an assist.

The Capitals are the only team in the NHL with four players with 20 or more goals this season: Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Jakob Chychrun and Protas.

Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia 29 seconds into the third period, his first goal in 19 games, and Dan Vladar made 26 stops as the Flyers lost for the sixth time in their last seven games to fall further out of playoff position.

After a scoreless first period, Sandin scored his third goal of the season and his first since Nov. 13 with 6:08 to play in the second. With an assist on the goal, Chychrun now has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in his last eight games.

Cates tipped in a shot by Travis Sanheim early in the third to tie it at 1-1, but van Riemsdyk scored his second of the season with 5:52 to play to put Washington on top to stay. It was his first goal since Oct. 25, a span of 38 games.

The Capitals played without forward and Canadian Olympian Wilson, who missed the game with an illness.

Up next

Flyers: Visit the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Capitals: Hosts Vegas on Friday night.

