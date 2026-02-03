Flyers snap losing streak with 4-2 win over Capitals

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist and Aliaksei Protas scored a short-handed goal for Washington, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamie Drysdale scored on the power play to snap a 20-game streak without a goal, Dan Vladar made 26 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Drysdale one-timed a pass from Trevor Zegras past Washington goalie Clay Stevenson to put the Flyers ahead to stay, 3-2.

Vladar kept the Flyers game, especially in the first period, stopping all 11 shots Washington fired at him in a period that was spent predominantly in the Flyers end.

He stopped a pair of one-timers by Alex Ovechkin from the high slot in the third period to keep the Flyers ahead. Ovechkin was trying to tie Sidney Crosby’s record of 29 goals, most by a Philadelphia opponent in the 30-year history of Xfinity Mobile arena.

Owen Tippett gave the Flyers an early lead when he took a cross-ice pass from defenseman Travis Sanheim and made a deft forehand-to-backhand move to slide it past Stevenson, who had 18 saves.

Carl Grundstrom, who was a healthy scratch the previous two games, returned to the lineup and snapped a 13-game scoring drought when his shot caromed of the skate of Washington defenseman Jakob Chychrun to give the Flyers a two-goal lead in the second period.

Travis Konency had a pair of assists, marking his fourth straight multipoint game and his 15th this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen added an empty-net goal for his first of the season for Philadelphia. He also assisted on Grundstrom’s goal.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist and Aliaksei Protas scored a short-handed goal for Washington, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

