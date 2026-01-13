Latvia to make injury replacement for the Olympics with Eriks Mateiko out

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Latvia is the first team that will have to make an injury replacement for the men’s…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Latvia is the first team that will have to make an injury replacement for the men’s hockey tournament at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Forward Eriks Mateiko is out long term after undergoing surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon. Mateiko was sliced by an opponent’s skate blade Sunday while playing in the American Hockey League with the Hershey Bears, the top affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

Hershey announced that Mateiko would miss the remainder of the season because of the nature of the procedure. At 20 years old, Mateiko would have been among the youngest hockey players at the Games.

Mateiko was a third-round pick of the Capitals in the 2024 draft. He had six points in 27 games with the Bears before getting injured.

Latvia opens the preliminary round Feb. 12 against the U.S. and also plays against Germany and Denmark.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.