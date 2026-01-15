‘It was surreal’: Caps players invite kids with disabilities onto the ice after practice

A duo of Washington Capitals players hosted dozens of kids Wednesday afternoon to skate, shoot and save goals with them after practice in Ballston, Virginia. It is all an effort to empower kids with physical and developmental disabilities.

“We’re creating an environment where not only is hockey for everybody, but people are coming back,” Capitals center Nic Dowd told WTOP.

Around a half dozen Caps players skated with the kids — many of whom were decked out in their own hockey gear, ready for some serious play.

“So many special people here. A lot of familiar faces, some new ones also, but so much fun,” goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren said.

Grayson Smith was blocking shots from right wing Brandon Duhaime. Some of the players said Smith may soon be on the Caps lineup.

“Yeah, someday, and then I’m going to block all those (NHL) shots with my pads, and then I might get a shutout with them,” Smith told WTOP.

The nonprofits So Kids Soar teamed up with Dowd’s Crowd and Charlie Lindgren’s Lindy’s Lineup to put on the event at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

“Just being able to come out here and try to put some smiles on faces,” Lindgren said. “That’s what it’s all about. And the genuineness, the authenticity of the people you meet here.”

Goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren was part of a group of Caps players who skated with the kids — many of whom were decked out in their own hockey gear, ready for some serious play. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Lindgren signs an autograph for a kid on the ice. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The event is all about empowering kids with physical and developmental disabilities. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The nonprofits So Kids Soar teamed up with Dowd's Crowd and Charlie Lindgren's Lindy's Lineup to put on the event at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Caps center Nic Dowd told WTOP it is pretty special to hear that many families highlight this event on their calendar every year. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The kids spent Wednesday afternoon skating, shooting and saving goals with Capitals players. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert

John Winstead was able to bring his two daughters.

“It’s hard to put into words … the players taking the time to come out and meet with our girls and take them skating for their first time,” Winstead said. “It was surreal. Absolutely phenomenal time.”

Kelly Case brought her daughters out for their first ever ice skate.

“Having a daughter with a disability, being inclusive, that’s what we are teaching our other kids about,” Case said. “Having her be able to enjoy all the other things that our other kids get to enjoy is it means more than anybody will know.”

Dowd told WTOP it is pretty special to hear that many families highlight this event on their calendar every year.

“Hockey is a game that has given me an amazing life, and it’s taught me a lot of lessons. It’s taught me how to be a better person,” Dowd said.

“I have a lot of respect for the game and what it’s given to me, and I just want to be able to share that with some kids.”

