Hendrix Lapierre ends 90-game goal drought in Capitals’ 3-1 win over Flames

Hendrix Lapierre ended a 90-game goal drought, Alex Ovechkin had an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Washington Capitals v Calgary Flames CALGARY, CANADA - JANUARY 23: Hendrix Lapierre #29 of the Washington Capitals scores on Devin Cooley #1 of the Calgary Flames during the second period at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 23, 2026 in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images) Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images Washington Capitals v Calgary Flames CALGARY, CANADA - JANUARY 23: Brandon Duhaime #22 of the Washington Capitals celebrates teammate Hendrix Lapierre #29 of the Washington Capitals second period goal on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 23, 2026 in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images) Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Aliaksei Protas also scored and Logan Thompson made 25 saves against his hometown town.

Morgan Frost scored for Calgary, and Devin Cooley stopped 35 shots. In the third, Cooley denied defenseman Jacob Chychrun’s lacrosse-style wraparound attempt on a power play.

Protas broke a tie at 7:35 of the third. When Cooley slid to his left to defend against Tom Wilson, a rebound squirted out to the Belarusian, who fired the puck into an open net.

Lapierre tied it at 1 at 6:33 of the second. John Carlson’s shot deflected off the leg of Yan Kuznetsov and onto Lapierre’s stick for the 23-year-old’s first goal since March 18, 2024, which also happened to be against Calgary. He has 10 career goals,

Calgary countered a Washington short-handed, odd-man rush with a power-play goal on the Flames’ next trip down the ice. Frost bear Thompson with a wrist shot below the goalie’s outstretched stick at 6:09 of the first.

Up next

Capitals: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Anaheim on Sunday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

