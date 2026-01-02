Blackhawks visit the Capitals after Mikheyev’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-7, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Washington Capitals after Ilya Mikheyev’s two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 win.

Washington has a 21-15-5 record overall and a 12-7-2 record in home games. The Capitals have gone 8-9-5 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Chicago has a 15-18-7 record overall and a 7-10-3 record in road games. The Blackhawks have allowed 127 goals while scoring 111 for a -16 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has 22 goals and 20 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 19 goals and 11 assists for the Blackhawks. Mikheyev has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

