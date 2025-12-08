Thompson earns his 100th win as Capitals down Blue Jackets 2-0

Logan Thompson made 39 saves to record his 100th career victory and seventh career shutout, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Sunday night.

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP/Mark J. Terrill) Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP/Mark J. Terrill) WASHINGTON (AP) — Logan Thompson made 39 saves to record his 100th career victory and seventh career shutout, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Sunday night.

Jakob Chychrun scored his 11th goal on a one-timer of Tom Wilson’s feed to the inside of the left faceoff circle just 50 seconds into the second period. Aliaksei Protas added his 10th on an empty netter with 1:26 left as Washington extended its points streak to eight games (7-0-1).

Jet Greaves made 36 stops for Columbus, which saw its five-game points streak (2-0-3) snapped.

The Blue Jackets were held scoreless for the first time after recording 17 goals in their previous three games, and have now scored only twice in three meetings with the Capitals this season.

In his sixth season, Thompson reached the century milestone in his 167th game, making him the 17th goalie in NHL history to do so in 170 games or fewer. Forty-four of those have come since joining Washington to start the 2024-25 season from Las Vegas.

On Sunday, four of his stops came when Washington killed a double minor midway through the third period after Hendrix Lapierre caught Brendan Gaunce up high.

Chychrun’s goal was Washington’s NHL-leading 23rd by a defenseman, one better than Columbus’ 22.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Visit Carolina on Tuesday.

Capitals: Host Carolina on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.