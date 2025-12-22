Red Wings host the Stars after overtime victory

Dallas Stars (25-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (25-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-13-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Dallas Stars after the Red Wings took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime.

Detroit is 21-13-3 overall and 11-7-1 in home games. The Red Wings have a 10-5-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Dallas has gone 13-2-4 in road games and 25-7-5 overall. The Stars serve 9.1 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in the league.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals with 27 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 14 goals and 35 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has scored seven goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

