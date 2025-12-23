Lafreniere scores his 100th as part of a 5-goal barrage by the Rangers in the 3rd period

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere’s 100th career goal was nearly overshadowed because the New York Rangers scored so many in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere’s 100th career goal was nearly overshadowed because the New York Rangers scored so many in the third period.

Lafreniere reached his milestone as part of a five-goal third that rallied the Rangers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. The former No. 1 overall draft pick hadn’t scored in seven games before Artemi Panarin’s shot deflected off him and in to put the Rangers ahead to stay.

“I knew I was at 99, so it’s good to get it,” Lafreniere said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Lafreniere reached No. 100 while playing against Alex Ovechkin, who holds the NHL record with 911 goals.

“I need to play until I’m 80,” Lafreniere said with a laugh.

New York was down 3-2 after two periods, but Taylor Raddysh tied it with his second goal of the game. Lafreniere made it 4-3 just 68 seconds later.

And the Rangers were far from finished. Vincent Trocheck made it 5-3, Panarin scored into an empty net and Trocheck added one more with Washington goalie Logan Thompson back between the pipes.

“I don’t think it was a situation where we go into the third and we lose all of this momentum,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I just think it’s a couple of plays, and then you’re chasing it from there.”

Washington had been 16-0-0 when leading after two.

The Rangers continue to impress away from home. They’re 14-6-1 on the road vs. 5-10-3 at Madison Square Garden. After the Christmas break, they play at the Islanders, Hurricanes and Capitals before facing the Panthers in the Winter Classic in Florida.

New York’s next home game is Jan. 5.

