Jets take losing streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (18-9-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-15-1, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (18-9-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-15-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to end their three-game skid when they take on the Washington Capitals.

Winnipeg has a 14-15-1 record overall and a 7-7-0 record on its home ice. The Jets rank 10th in NHL play with 120 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

Washington has gone 8-4-2 on the road and 18-9-4 overall. The Capitals have gone 15-4-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has 14 goals and 13 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Capitals. Jakob Chychrun has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.