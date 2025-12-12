Hurricanes visit the Flyers after shootout win

Carolina Hurricanes (19-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Carolina Hurricanes (19-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

Philadelphia has gone 16-9-4 overall with a 5-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers are 10th in NHL play serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has gone 19-9-2 overall with a 6-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes have a 10-3-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 11 goals and 17 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored seven goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.