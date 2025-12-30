Florida hosts Montreal after Reinhart’s 2-goal performance

Montreal Canadiens (20-12-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (21-15-2, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Montreal Canadiens (20-12-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (21-15-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -142, Canadiens +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Montreal Canadiens after Sam Reinhart’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win.

Florida is 21-15-2 overall and 3-5-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers rank third in league play with 175 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

Montreal has a 6-4-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 20-12-6 record overall. The Canadiens rank fifth in NHL play with 125 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Lundell has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 18 goals and 19 assists for the Canadiens. Ivan Demidov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

