Capitals visit the Panthers after shootout victory

Washington Capitals (20-13-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (20-15-2, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Washington Capitals (20-13-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (20-15-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals after the Capitals knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime.

Florida is 20-15-2 overall and 12-8-2 at home. The Panthers serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in the league.

Washington is 20-13-5 overall and 9-6-3 in road games. The Capitals have a 6-3-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 6-3. Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has scored 21 goals with 21 assists for the Panthers. Reinhart has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.