Capitals’ Team Canada hopefuls Thompson and Chychrun shine in a win over Maple Leafs

Now another Washington standout, Jakob Chychrun, has entered the conversation — especially after scoring twice against the Toronto Maple Leafs, of all teams.

“Doesn’t hurt his case that that’s on Sportsnet tonight,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said, referring to the Canadian sports network.

If Thursday night was an audition of sorts in front of a Canadian TV audience, Washington’s 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs was an impressive showing for both Chychrun and Thompson. The latter made 22 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Thompson called it Washington’s best game of the season. It was certainly a step up from the team’s recent trip, when the Capitals lost to Winnipeg and Minnesota by a combined score of 10-1.

“Honestly a perfect game,” Thompson said. “We weren’t happy the last two performances.”

The Capitals finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, but when players were selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off, only Washington didn’t have anyone picked. That’s not likely to be repeated for the upcoming Milan Cortina Olympics.

Wilson leads the Capitals in goals with 17, and Chychrun is up to 14, the same number as Alex Ovechkin. Chychrun now leads all NHL defensemen in that category.

“His skill level, we’ve all seen it since day one of his tenure here. It’s incredible,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “You give a guy like that some confidence and some runway, and he’s playing awesome.”

Thompson, meanwhile, improved to 14-7-3, lowered his goals-against average to 2.00 and increased his save percentage to .925. Only Jesper Wallstedt of Minnesota — a native of Sweden — ranks ahead of Thompson in those last two categories.

The Capitals set the tone for the night when they limited Toronto to four shots on goal in the first period, even though the Maple Leafs had three power plays in those first 20 minutes.

“They had way more urgency in their game, more passion in their game,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “That’s the difference.”

Asked for an explanation for that, given the Maple Leafs’ spot near the bottom of the Atlantic Division, Berube said: “Ask those guys, not me.”

