Capitals take on the Hurricanes, look to continue home win streak

Carolina Hurricanes (18-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (18-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Washington has an 18-9-3 record overall and a 7-2-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have gone 15-4-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Carolina is 18-9-2 overall with a 5-2-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes rank seventh in NHL play with 97 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Capitals. Jakob Chychrun has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

