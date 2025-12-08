Capitals place goalie Charlie Lindgren, forward Ryan Leonard on injured reserve

Lindgren is 5-3 with a 3.11 goals-against average in his 10th NHL season and fifth with Washington.

Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals placed goalie Charlie Lindgren and forward Ryan Leonard on injured reserve Sunday night before their game against Columbus.

Washington recalled forward Bogdan Trineyev and goalie Clay Stevenson from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Lindgren (upper body) was a late scratch Friday night before a 4-3 shootout loss at Anaheim. Leonard (upper body) didn’t return after his face was bloodied on an unpenalized first-period check from Jacob Trouba.

“He’s going to miss an extended period of time,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said about Leonard, the rookie who has seven goals and 11 assists after having two each Wednesday night in a 7-1 win at San Jose.

Lindgren is 5-3 with a 3.11 goals-against average in his 10th NHL season and fifth with Washington.

“We’ll see once he gets back on the ice,” Carbery said. “But (we) put him on the IR, so he’s going to miss, what is it, seven days at the bare minimum. And then we’ll see just how he progresses.”

