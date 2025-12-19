Capitals host the Red Wings after Chychrun’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (19-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (19-11-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (19-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (19-11-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings after Jakob Chychrun’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Capitals’ 4-0 win.

Washington has gone 11-5-2 at home and 19-11-4 overall. The Capitals have a 7-7-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Detroit has a 9-6-2 record in road games and a 19-13-3 record overall. The Red Wings are 8-2-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Chychrun has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

