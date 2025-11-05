Ovechkin scores No. 900 as Capitals defeat Blues 6-1

Ovechkin’s 900th goal came 2:39 into the the second period, when he caught Jakob Chychrun’s rebound off the boards and backhanded it past Jordan Binnington.
The 40-year-old is the only player in NHL history to reach that milestone, and the bench cleared to commemorate his achievement as Binnington tried to hide the milestone puck by tucking it away in his pants. Linesperson Michel Cormier recovered the puck.
Anthony Beauvillier and Tom Wilson each scored twice, John Carlson also scored and Jakob Chychrun had three assists for Washington, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Alexey Toropchenko had the lone goal for the Blues, who have lost eight of their last nine.
Wilson opened the scoring for the Capitals halfway through the first, tipping in Carlson’s point shot to ignite Washington’s struggling power play, which had gone four games without a power-play goal.
Ovechkin’s milestone goal started a scoring frenzy in the second period. Almost two minutes after No. 900, Beauvillier scored on the backhand and Carlson beat Binnington from in tight five minutes later to end the goaltender’s night after giving up four goals on 15 shots.
Joel Hofer relieved Binnington, but wouldn’t escape the second unscathed as Beauvillier scored his second of the night to make it 5-0.
Toropchenko got a shorthanded goal 37 seconds into the third. Wilson scored his second of the night 9 minutes in to restore the five-goal lead.
Logan Thompson had 23 saves, and has now given up two or fewer goals in each of his nine starts this year.
Up next
Blues: Visit Buffalo on Thursday.
Capitals: Start a four-game road trip at Pittsburgh on Thursday.