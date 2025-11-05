Ovechkin scores No. 900 as Capitals defeat Blues 6-1

Alex Ovechkin scored his 900th career NHL goal and the Washington Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Blues Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) raises his stick as he celebrates his 900th career NHL goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blues Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) scores on St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) and goaltender Joel Hofer (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blues Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) fires a shot past St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blues Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates the end of the NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues with goaltender Logan Thompson (48) and other teammates, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass APTOPIX Blues Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) tosses a puck to fans after the end of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blues Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates on the ice at the end of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Blues Capitals Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin poses in the locker room with his 900th NHL career goal puck in an NHL hockey game against St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Ovechkin’s 900th goal came 2:39 into the the second period, when he caught Jakob Chychrun’s rebound off the boards and backhanded it past Jordan Binnington.

The 40-year-old is the only player in NHL history to reach that milestone, and the bench cleared to commemorate his achievement as Binnington tried to hide the milestone puck by tucking it away in his pants. Linesperson Michel Cormier recovered the puck.

Anthony Beauvillier and Tom Wilson each scored twice, John Carlson also scored and Jakob Chychrun had three assists for Washington, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Alexey Toropchenko had the lone goal for the Blues, who have lost eight of their last nine.

Wilson opened the scoring for the Capitals halfway through the first, tipping in Carlson’s point shot to ignite Washington’s struggling power play, which had gone four games without a power-play goal.

Ovechkin’s milestone goal started a scoring frenzy in the second period. Almost two minutes after No. 900, Beauvillier scored on the backhand and Carlson beat Binnington from in tight five minutes later to end the goaltender’s night after giving up four goals on 15 shots.

Joel Hofer relieved Binnington, but wouldn’t escape the second unscathed as Beauvillier scored his second of the night to make it 5-0.

Toropchenko got a shorthanded goal 37 seconds into the third. Wilson scored his second of the night 9 minutes in to restore the five-goal lead.

Logan Thompson had 23 saves, and has now given up two or fewer goals in each of his nine starts this year.

Up next

Blues: Visit Buffalo on Thursday.

Capitals: Start a four-game road trip at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

