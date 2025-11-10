Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues

Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is expected to miss three to four months after having surgery Friday for injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles.

Washington Capitals left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois celebrates after his goal during a shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

The team announced that timeline Sunday. Dubois does not have a point in six games this season and hasn’t played since Oct. 31.

The 27-year-old Dubois was coming off a big bounce-back season in 2024-25, when he had 20 goals and 46 assists for a career-high 66 points.

After winning six of its first eight games, Washington has now dropped six of its last seven. The Capitals play at Carolina on Tuesday night.

