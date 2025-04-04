This Capitals superfan can’t wait for Ovechkin to break the scoring record

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin needs only three more goals to become the top goal scorer in NHL history. An Ovechkin super fan, Zach Wolpoff can’t wait.

Zach Wolpoff and his brother Max are Ovechkin super fans. (Courtesy Zach Wolpoff) Courtesy Zach Wolpoff Zach Wolpoff and his brother Max became famous at the games over the years for wearing wild number 8 hats, an idea of his Uncle when Ovechkin was in a scoring slump. (Courtesy Zach Wolpoff) Courtesy Zach Wolpoff Zach Wolpoff and his brother Max are Ovechkin super fans. (Courtesy Zach Wolpoff) Courtesy Zach Wolpoff ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

“We have tickets to the last 3 homes games,” he said.

On Wednesday night, Ovechkin got another step closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record by scoring his 892nd career goal. It happened during the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Wolpoff has been a Capitals fan since 1998, when he first started attending games. He loves No. 8, Alex Ovechkin, but is still surprised he’s about to set the record.

“If you were to have told me when we started doing this that Ovi would be knocking on Gretzky’s door, I would have said, ‘Really? Are you sure?'” he said.

He and his brother Max became famous at the games over the years for wearing wild No. 8 hats, an idea his uncle came up with when Ovechkin was in a scoring slump. They cut a mattress pad into the shape of an eight and to wear on their heads.

They became known as the “crazy eights” and found themselves on TV a lot, since the family had season tickets.

Wolpoff said he can’t wait to see history, calling it “an absolute pinnacle moment for D.C. sports.”

