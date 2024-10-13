Fans watch as the Capitals walk the red carpet into their 50th season opener

Fans of the Washington Capitals came to Capital One Arena on Saturday to welcome the team back for their 2024-2025 season opener.

Fans of the Washington Capitals came to Capital One Arena on Saturday to welcome the team back for their 2024-2025 season opener. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Some fans traveled hundreds of miles to be a part of the action. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Fans had the chance to see players arriving on a red carpet before the game. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton A Capitals sign outside Capital One Arena. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton A few Capitals fans playing hockey outside Capital One Arena. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Three Capitals fans taking a picture together as part of the festivities. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Members of the Washington Capitals’ 2024-2025 roster walked the red carpet Saturday in front of Capital One Arena ahead of their 50th season opener against the New Jersey Devils.

Some fans traveled hundreds of miles to be a part of the action. Bill Brown, who’s been a Capitals fan since 1980, was there with his wife and youngest son.

He wore a signed jersey he said was a game-worn jersey that belonged to Michal Pivonka from 1986.

“I don’t wear it very often, just special occasions. And with it being the 50th anniversary, I wanted to wear it here,” Brown said.

Fans had the chance to get photos and signatures from players as they arrived on a red carpet before the game.

Aubryn Stinson, 11, who’s visiting from Wisconsin, held back tears as she spoke about the importance of being at a Caps season opener.

“So, when I was little, I used to watch hockey with my dad, and he used to live here, so this has always been our favorite team, and it just means so much to me to be here today. This is such a big deal for me,” Stinson said.

The Capitals’ home opener had more than 70 team alumni in attendance celebrating the franchise’s 50th anniversary, but the team lost to the Devils 5-3.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.