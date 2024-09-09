Mike Gartner to succeed Lanny McDonald as Hockey Hall of Fame’s chairman of the board

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Gartner is set to succeed Lanny McDonald as the Hockey Hall of Fame’s chairman of the…

McDonald announced Monday that Gartner will take over when his 10-year term expires in June. Gartner will become chair-elect on Oct. 1 to support the transition and serve on the search committee for a new president and CEO to fill the void when longtime executive Jeff Denomme plans to retire in the spring.

“I am thrilled to pass the torch to Mike whose stature as an honored member will bring continuity and strong leadership during this transitional period for the Hockey Hall of Fame,” said McDonald, who was inducted as a player in 1992. “His experience and perspective in the business of hockey and longtime service on the selection committee will be a tremendous asset to the board.”

Gartner, inducted for his playing career in 2001, has been on the selection committee since 2009 and served as head of it over the past three years. He spent 19 seasons in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Phoenix Coyotes, putting up 708 goals and 627 assists for 1,335 points in 1,432 regular-season games.

“Lanny has been an incredible leader for everyone involved with the Hockey Hall of Fame over the past 10 years,” Gartner said. “I look forward to continuing his excellent work carrying out the Hall’s mission of both honoring individuals who have brought special distinction to the game while preserving and telling the story of hockey’s rich history.”

