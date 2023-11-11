Capitals beat Devils for fifth win in seven games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Beck Malenstyn scored 15 seconds apart in the first period, and Evgeny Kuznetsov…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Beck Malenstyn scored 15 seconds apart in the first period, and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals as the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night.

Tom Wilson had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves as Washington won for the fifth time in seven games 5-1-1.

Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, which lost for the third time in four games. Vitek Vanecek gave up two goals on five shots before he was replaced by Akira Schmid midway through the first period. Schmid finished with 18 saves.

SABRES 3, WILD 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner and JJ Peterka each had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo beat Minnesota.

Henri Jokiharju also scored as the Sabres won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1). Devon Levi made 31 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 22 shots. Minnesota has lost six of eight (2-5-1).

PANTHERS 5, HURRICANES 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist to lift Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots on the way to winning his fourth consecutive start. Rookie Uvis Balinskis got his first NHL goal for Florida, and Kevin Stenlund added an empty-netter with 3:42 left for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart had two assists.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, which had won five of six. Antti Raanta made 30 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, FLAMES 4, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Max Domi scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Toronto beat Calgary.

William Nylander had two goals and an assist, and John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok also scored as the Maple Leafs won for the second time in three games. Joseph Woll made 24 saves.

Nylander extended his franchise-record point streak to open a season to 14 games.

Connor Zary, Nikita Zadorov, A.J. Greer and Martin Pospisil had goals for Calgary, which snapped a two-game win streak. MacKenzie Weegar added two assists and Dan Vladar stopped 32 shots.

FLYERS 6, DUCKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Sanheim had a goal and two assists as Philadelphia overcame Anaheim rookie Leo Carlsson’s first career hat trick.

Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which had dropped two straight and five of six. Owen Tippett helped put the game away with two third-period goals, including an empty-netter.

Sean Couturier and Louie Belpedio also scored for the Flyers. Samuel Errson stopped 35 shots, and Joel Farabee added two assists.

Carlsson, the second overall pick in June’s NHL draft, became the youngest player in Anaheim’s 30-year history to have a hat trick at 18 years, 319 days. Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the Ducks, who have lost their last two after a six-game winning streak. Alex Killorn had two assists.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, SHARKS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alec Martinez scored two goals and Vegas dominated possession in beating San Jose.

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Brett Howden also scored for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio had two assists and Adin Hill made 20 saves in recording his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career.

Vegas snapped a two-game slide, its only regulation losses this season. The Sharks entered the game off its only two victories.

The Knights’ reign over their Pacific Division rival continued, with Vegas now owning a 22-2-5 all-time record against the Sharks.

