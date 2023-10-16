Matthew Phillips scores against his old team, Capitals beat the Flames 3-2 in a shootout

Matthew Phillips scored against his old team, Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to help the Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Monday night for their first win of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the only goal in the shootout to cap the rally from down 2-0, which started in the second period when Phillips scored his first NHL goal. The 5-foot-7, 140-pound winger also assisted on Connor McMichael’s goal that tied it three minutes later.

The Capitals were outshot 40-23, including 18-3 in the first period alone after giving up the game’s first 13 before registering one. Facing constant pressure in his first game back from the birth of his son, Kuemper was sharp throughout, including a stop on a penalty shot by Blake Coleman with 14 minutes remaining in the third.

Phillips, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Flames who spent seven years in their organization, was one of the most dynamic players on the ice. After playing just four games for Calgary, this was his second for Washington after surprisingly making the team out of training camp.

After being shut out in the season opener and the first 26-plus minutes against the Flames, the Capitals’ offensive outburst gave new coach Spencer Carbery his first NHL victory.

Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube scored for the Flames, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom’s struggles against the Capitals continued. Markstrom allowed two goals on 23 shots to fall to 1-8-2 against them during his career.

NOTES: Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren was injured at the morning skate Monday, leading the team to recall Clay Stevenson to back up Kuemper. To clear salary cap space for Stevenson, Washington put defenseman Joel Edmundson, who’s out with a broken left hand, on long-term injured reserve. The move means he isn’t eligible to play until Nov. 8 against Florida. … The Capitals held a moment of silence for late Flames assistant GM Chris Snow, who died last month at age 42 after a lengthy battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, and said the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle would go to an ALS foundation.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday in the third stop of their five-game Eastern Conference road trip.

Capitals: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night in the first half of a two-game Canadian swing.

