Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby link up for pair of goals in NHL All-Star Game

Alex Ovechkin made his eighth career appearance in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, scoring a goal and two assists in the Metropolitan Division’s first-round loss to the Atlantic.

Ovechkin, Crosby link up for pair of goals in All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The oldest player among the 44 All-Stars in attendance for the weekend’s events in Sunrise, Florida, Ovechkin recorded a game-high 7:58 minutes of ice time in the three-on-three contest. He skated alongside Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, assisting on both of the former’s two tallies.

After Ovechkin and Crosby teamed up with the Capitals winger’s four-year-old son Sergei to win the Breakaway Challenge at the Skills Competition on Friday, the longtime rivals were a tough duo to contain.

“It was great,” Ovechkin told ESPN’s Kevin Weekes of his chemistry with Crosby. “He’s working hard. Getting in the battle, winning the battle. I gave it back to him. Puck’s in the back of the net.”

With his three points Saturday, Ovechkin now has 18 for his career in NHL All-Star Games — sixth most in league history despite playing in the five-on-five format through the 2014-15 season. His eight goals are tied for seventh.

shakin’, rattlin’ and rollin’ in sunrise pic.twitter.com/btVyk72TtI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023

The efforts of Ovechkin and Crosby were not enough as the Metro fell 10-6 to the Atlantic after allowing six unanswered goals to finish the contest. Tkachuk brothers Matthew and Brady combined for nine points as the division went on to beat the Central and win the event.