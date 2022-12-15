Social media world assembles to congratulate Alex Ovechkin on 800th goal

What Alex Ovechkin is doing for the Washington Capitals transcends the ice.

Social media world assembles to congratulate Ovechkin on 800 goals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

He just became third player in NHL history to score 800 career goals, joining Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). With just two more goals, Ovechkin would pass Howe and acquire sole possession of second place on the all-time goals list.

The Great 8 scored a hat trick on enemy ice in Chicago for goals Nos. 798, 799 and 800. His accomplishment hasn’t gone unnoticed by the social media world, as sports figures worldwide have poured in their support for Ovechkin’s milestone.

Here are a few tributes, including one from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser: