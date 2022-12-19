NHL tabs Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin the First Star of the Week after scoring 800th goal

The NHL named Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday after he tallied three goals and two assists in three games including a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks that netted him his 800th career goal.

Ovechkin, 37, became just the third player in NHL history to reach the 800 mark Tuesday, joining Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe in the exclusive club. He has been a catalyst behind the Capitals’ surge up the standings, leading them to a 2-1 record on the week that pulled them just one point back of a playoff spot.

On the season, Ovechkin has scored 20 goals with 15 assists in 33 games. He has reached the 20-goal threshold in all 18 of his NHL seasons, making him one of three players to ever score 20 or more goals in at least 18 straight seasons. Ovechkin currently ranks seventh on the NHL leaderboard, eight goals back of leader Connor McDavid.

Joining Ovechkin as Stars of the Week are Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (four goals, four assists in three games) and Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello (five goals, three assists in four games). It’s the first time Ovechkin has picked up the award since he won it twice in three weeks in November 2021.

Washington has now won a First Star in back-to-back weeks after goaltender Charlie Lindgren was tabbed with the honor for his play Dec. 5-11.