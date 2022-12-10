Home » Washington Capitals » NHL suspends Kraken D…

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 6:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.

Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay and Thursday versus Carolina. He also will forfeit $74,594.58, money that will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The illegal check occurred at 9:43 of the second period of Seattle’s 4-1 loss at Washington on Friday night. Oleksiak received a match penalty, and Alexeyev left the game.

