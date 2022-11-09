Who would Alexander Ovechkin want on his wing on a Sidney Crosby line? Not who you would expect

Ahead of Wednesday night’s rivalry between the Penguins and Caps, captain Alexander Ovechkin was asked by Sidney Crosby who Ovi would want as a third linemate if the two of them ever teamed up.

Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?

Ahead of Wednesday night’s rivalry between the Penguins and Caps, captain Alexander Ovechkin was asked on the broadcast a question from Sidney Crosby who wondered who he would want as a third linemate if the two of them ever teamed up. You would think Ovechkin would say the greatest goal scorer of all time in Wayne Gretzky, or perhaps one of the greatest goal scorers with a single team, who Ovechkin recently matched with, in Gordie Howe. In today’s modern-day many might want to see the two line up alongside Connor McDavid, but the answer Ovechkin gave was a player nobody would have even fathomed.

Ovechkin thought Crosby would probably prefer Penguins great Mario Lemieux, but he had a different idea.

“I’d probably take [Donald Brashear],” Ovechkin said.

That may seem unexpected, but it does make some sense. Brashear has always been known as one of the toughest, roughest and physical enforcers the NHL has ever seen. Having Brashear on a line with Ovechkin and Crosby would provide the two with protection and freedom. Plus, you know Brashear would definitely have their backs.

“If somebody touches us it’s not going to be fun,” said Ovechkin.

Brashear played for 18 seasons in the NHL, three of which were with the Capitals. He ranks 15th on the all-time list in penalty minutes [2,634].

Perhaps Ovechkin learned a thing or two from his old teammate in Brashear. Ovechkin makes his physical presence known when he is out on the ice, but he will certainly want to stay away from the sin bin as he chases down Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals-scored list.