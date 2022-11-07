Watch the Washington Capitals on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals are back on NBC Sports Washington for the 2022-23 season.

The Washington Capitals are back on NBC Sports Washington for the 2022-23 season.

Don’t miss the Caps’ quest for a second Stanley Cup championship and Alex Ovechkin‘s historic chase of Wayne Gretzky. Head coach Peter Laviolette is in his third season at the helm with high expectations where he finally has a bonafide No. 1 goalie in reigning Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper. Can Washington get over the hump for a second time?

All season long you can catch games, pregame and postgame coverage with the top insight from those who know the team best. Play-by-play Joe Beninati and color commentator Craig Laughlin are in the booth for their 26th year together of calling Capitals hockey.

NBC Sports Washington will also surround all games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. Capitals Pregame Live will be broadcast 30 minutes prior to the scheduled game start. Alexa Landestoy will host a talented and accomplished crew of analysts and insiders, including Alan May, Al Koken and Brent Johnson.

NEXT CAPITALS GAMES ON NBCSW

What: Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Capitals vs. Oilers will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington. Find your channel here.

Live Stream: All Capitals games on NBC Sports Washington can be streamed on NBC Sports Washington’s live page and on the MyTeams app.

LATEST CAPITALS HEADLINES

CAPITALS GAMEDAY COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Capitals Pregame Live: 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start

Capitals Game

Capitals Postgame Live: 30 minutes to an hour following the final horn

FULL CAPITALS SCHEDULE:

Preseason

Sun. Sept 25: Sabres 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Wed. Sept 28: Capitals 3, Flyers 1

Fri. Sept 30: Capitals 2, Red Wings 0

Sat. Oct 1: Blue Jackets 2, Capitals 1

Wed. Oct 5: Capitals 4, Red Wings 2

Sat. Oct 8: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3

Regular Season

Wed. Oct 12: Bruins 5, Capitals 2 (0-1-0)

Thu. Oct 13: Maple Leafs 3, Capitals 2 (0-2-0)

Sat. Oct 15: Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 (1-2-0)

Mon. Oct 17: Capitals 6, Canucks 4 (2-2-0)

Thu. Oct 20: Senators 5, Capitals 2 (2-3-0)

Sat. Oct 22: Capitals 4, Kings 3 (3-3-0)

Mon. Oct 24: Capitals 6, Devils 3 (4-3-0)

Thu. Oct 27: Stars 2, Capitals 0 (4-4-0)

Sat. Oct 29: Capitals 3, Predators 0 (5-4-0)

Mon. Oct 31: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (5-4-1)

Tue. Nov 1: Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2 (OT) (5-4-2)

Thu. Nov 3: Red Wings 3, Capitals 1 (5-5-2)

Sat. Nov 5: Coyotes 3, Capitals 2 (5-6-2)

Mon. Nov 7 at 8:00 PM: vs Edmonton Oilers (NBCSW)

Wed. Nov 9 at 7:30 PM: vs Pittsburgh Penguins (TNT)

Fri. Nov 11 at 7:00 PM: vs Tampa Bay Lightning (NBCSW)

Sun. Nov 13 at 7:00 PM: @ Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN)

Tue. Nov 15 at 7:00 PM: @ Florida Panthers (NBCSW)

Thu. Nov 17 at 8:00 PM: @ St. Louis Blues (NBCSW)

Sat. Nov 19 at 7:00 PM: vs Colorado Avalanche (NBCSW)

Wed. Nov 23 at 7:30 PM: vs Philadelphia Flyers (TNT)

Fri. Nov 25 at 2:00 PM: vs Calgary Flames (NBCSW)

Sat. Nov 26 at 7:00 PM: @ New Jersey Devils (NBCSW)

Tue. Nov 29 at 10:00 PM: @ Vancouver Canucks (NBCSW)

Thu. Dec 1 at 10:00 PM: @ Seattle Kraken (NBCSW)

Sat. Dec 3 at 10:00 PM: @ Calgary Flames (NBCSW)

Mon. Dec 5 at 8:30 PM: @ Edmonton Oilers (NBCSW)

Wed. Dec 7 at 7:00 PM: @ Philadelphia Flyers (NBCSW)

Fri. Dec 9 at 7:00 PM: vs Seattle Kraken (NBCSW+)

Sun. Dec 11 at 7:00 PM: @ Winnipeg Jets (NBCSW)

Tue. Dec 13 at 8:30 PM: @ Chicago Blackhawks (NBCSW)

Thu. Dec 15 at 7:00 PM: vs Dallas Stars (NBCSW)

Sat. Dec 17 at 7:00 PM: vs Toronto Maple Leafs (NBCSW)

Mon. Dec 19 at 7:00 PM: vs Detroit Red Wings (NBCSW)

Thu. Dec 22 at 7:00 PM: @ Ottawa Senators (NBCSW)

Fri. Dec 23 at 7:00 PM: vs Winnipeg Jets (NBCSW)

Tue. Dec 27 at 7:00 PM: @ New York Rangers (NBCSW+)

Thu. Dec 29 at 7:00 PM: vs Ottawa Senators (NBCSW)

Sat. Dec 31 at 4:00 PM: vs Montreal Canadiens (NBCSW)

Tue. Jan 3 at 7:00 PM: vs Buffalo Sabres (NBCSW+)

Thu. Jan 5 at 7:00 PM: @ Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN)

Fri. Jan 6 at 7:00 PM: vs Nashville Predators (NBCSW)

Sun. Jan 8 at 5:00 PM: vs Columbus Blue Jackets (NBCSW)

Wed. Jan 11 at 7:00 PM: @ Philadelphia Flyers (NBCSW+)

Sat. Jan 14 at 7:00 PM: vs Philadelphia Flyers (NBCSW)

Mon. Jan 16 at 7:30 PM: @ New York Islanders (NBCSW)

Tue. Jan 17 at 7:00 PM: vs Minnesota Wild (NBCSW)

Thu. Jan 19 at 9:00 PM: @ Arizona Coyotes (NBCSW)

Sat. Jan 21 at 10:00 PM: @ Vegas Golden Knights (NBCSW)

Tue. Jan 24 at 9:00 PM: @ Colorado Avalanche (ESPN+/Hulu)

Thu. Jan 26 at 7:00 PM: vs Pittsburgh Penguins (NBCSW)

Sun. Jan 29 at 5:00 PM: @ Toronto Maple Leafs (NBCSW)

Tue. Jan 31 at 7:00 PM: @ Columbus Blue Jackets (NBCSW)

Sat. Feb 11 at 3:00 PM: @ Boston Bruins (ABC/ESPN+)

Sun. Feb 12 at 1:30 PM: vs San Jose Sharks (NBCSW)

Tue. Feb 14 at 7:00 PM: vs Carolina Hurricanes (NBCSW)

Thu. Feb 16 at 7:00 PM: vs Florida Panthers (NBCSW)

Sat. Feb 18 at 8:00 PM: @ Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN/ ESPN+)

Tue. Feb 21 at 7:00 PM: vs Detroit Red Wings (NBCSW)

Thu. Feb 23 at 7:00 PM: vs Anaheim Ducks (NBCSW)

Sat. Feb 25 at 1:00 PM: vs New York Rangers (ABC/ESPN+)

Sun. Feb 26 at 1:00 PM: @ Buffalo Sabres (NBCSW)

Wed. Mar 1 at 10:00 PM: @ Anaheim Ducks (NBCSW)

Sat. Mar 4 at 6:00 PM: @ San Jose Sharks (NBCSW+)

Mon. Mar 6 at 10:30 PM: @ Los Angeles Kings (NBCSW)

Thu. Mar 9 at 7:00 PM: vs New Jersey Devils (NBCSW)

Sat. Mar 11 at 7:30 PM: @ New York Islanders (NBCSW)

Tue. Mar 14 at 7:00 PM: @ New York Rangers (ESPN)

Wed. Mar 15 at 7:00 PM: vs Buffalo Sabres (NBCSW)

Fri. Mar 17 at 7:00 PM: vs Saint Louis Blues (NBCSW)

Sun. Mar 19 at 2:00 PM: @ Minnesota Wild (NBCSW)

Tue. Mar 21 at 7:00 PM: vs Columbus Blue Jackets (NBCSW+)

Thu. Mar 23 at 7:00 PM: vs Chicago Blackhawks (NBCSW)

Sat. Mar 25 at 8:00 PM: @ Pittsburgh Penguins (ABC/ESPN+)

Wed. Mar 29 at 7:30 PM: vs New York Islanders (TNT)

Thu. Mar 30 at 7:00 PM: @ Tampa Bay Lightning (NBCSW)

Sun. Apr 2 at 1:00 PM: vs New York Rangers (TNT)

Thu. Apr 6 at 7:00 PM: @ Montreal Canadiens (NBCSW)

Sat. Apr 8 at 7:00 PM: vs Florida Panthers (NBCSW)

Mon. Apr 10 at 7:00 PM: vs New York Islanders (NBCSW)

Tue. Apr 11 at 7:00 PM: @ Boston Bruins (NBCSW)

Thu. Apr 13 at 7:00 PM: vs New Jersey Devils (NBCSW)