Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette enters COVID-19 protocol, out 2 games

Caps’ Laviolette enters COVID-19 protocol, out next 2 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette entered the NHL’s COVID protocol and won’t be available for either of their next two games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced Friday morning. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will assume his responsibilities until Laviolette clears protocol.

The NHL and NHLPA joint policy for the 2022-23 season requires players and coaches to isolate for a minimum of five days from when they enter protocol. Washington faces Tampa Bay in a home-and-home series Friday and Sunday.

“We obviously talked to him this morning,” McCarthy said in a press conference following morning skate. “He feels great. He has no real symptoms. He feels good but obviously he’s under protocol.”

Laviolette’s status for their following game Tuesday against the Florida Panthers will be dependent on him showing no symptoms and testing negative on consecutive days.

McCarthy, 65, has worked under Laviolette for nine seasons dating back to their time with the Nashville Predators. He was an associate coach for three years before moving up to assistant coach, a title he retained with Washington.

A 10-year NHL defenseman who played for three teams, McCarthy was last a head coach in the AHL with stints for the Hershey Bears (1989-90), Springfield Falcons (1995-97) and New Haven Beast (1997-99). He posted a record of 186-153-47-14 across those five seasons.