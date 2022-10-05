HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
T.J. Oshie exits Capitals’ preseason game vs. Red Wings with upper-body injury

Matt Weyrich

October 5, 2022, 11:33 PM

WASHINGTON — Capitals forward T.J. Oshie took a hit along the boards during the second period of Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings and didn’t return. He was seen leaving the bench and heading to the locker room with a trainer.

Red Wings center Joe Veleno delivered the hit, which occurred late in the second period. Head coach Peter Laviolette said after the game that the decision to rule him out was not precautionary.

“Obviously, it’s enough that he left the game,” Laviolette said. “It is an upper-body injury and they evaluate it now and re-evaluate it again tomorrow and then see where he is at.”

Oshie, 35, is coming off a season that saw him miss significant time with multiple injuries. He eased into training camp this fall after undergoing core surgery over the offseason.

T.J. Oshie

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

