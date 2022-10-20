Every time the Capitals are wearing their ‘Screaming Eagle’ reverse retro jerseys

Here are all seven dates where the Caps will wear their new reverse retro "screaming eagle" jerseys during the 2022-23 season.

The Wizards are breaking out the “Blue and Bronze” color scheme to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their name change, so why can’t the Capitals get in on the fun as well?

The Caps unveiled their reverse retro jerseys for the 2022-23 season and fans will be pleased to see the “screaming eagle” back on the front of a Washington sweater.

You’ll see these jerseys seven times during the regular season, starting on November 5 when the Caps play host to the Coyotes.

These reverse retros are reminiscent of the Capitals’ jerseys introduced in 1995, featuring the blue, black and bronze color scheme as well as the Capitol Building on the shoulder. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a marriage of the Capitals’ first-ever third jersey, which became the road jersey in 2000, and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.

Furthermore, the neckline of this year’s Reverse Retro jersey has the year 2005 written on it as an ode to Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year.

Here are all seven dates where the Caps will wear their new reverse retros, including some themed giveaways included for a portion of those games.

November 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes

November 25 vs. Calgary Flames: Reverse Retro T-shirt

December 9 vs. Seattle Kraken: Reverse Retro snapback hat

December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets

December 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens

January 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres: Reverse Retro pennant

January 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Reverse Retro jersey rally towel