Connor Brown settling in on Capitals’ first line with Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov

Brown settling in on Caps’ first line with Ovechkin, Kuznetsov originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals have yet to see their first line fully intact during a game, but Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Connor Brown have been the first group on the ice for most of training camp.

Two-thirds of that trio is coming off a dominant season together in Washington. Kuznetsov put together a career year playing the center to Ovechkin’s wing, tallying 24 goals and 54 assists in 79 games. Ovechkin, impervious to the aging curve, put up his ninth career 50-goal season with Kuznetsov feeding him more than anyone else on the roster.

With winger Tom Wilson set to miss at least the first two months of the season, the Capitals are turning to the recently acquired Brown to fill out their top line. Brown, 28, landed with them in a trade that sent a 2024 second-round pick to the Ottawa Senators. The seven-year veteran of the Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs scored 10 goals with 29 assists in 2021-22.

Brown is still settling in with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov, getting used to their tendencies. But with each practice, he’s felt more confident and more comfortable trying to make plays.

“A lot of it is just routes,” Brown said. “A lot of guys run similar routes in the O-zone and through the neutral zone and center. Kinda making sure you’re not running the same routes as other guys. So it’s just that chemistry of where guys are gonna be. After three practices or so, I’m feeling better and better so I’m excited to get in the game with them and develop what we’ve been working on.”

Of course, this is no normal line. The Capitals’ offensive game plan for their top line often revolves around how other teams try to defend Ovechkin. Kuznetsov went as far to say he probably didn’t have enough time during locker room availability to break down all the different ways his game changes with Ovechkin on the ice.

But with so much attention directed toward Ovechkin, that will create opportunities for Kuznetsov and Brown to find shooting lanes. Head coach Peter Laviolette has been impressed with Brown in particular, even if he hasn’t seen the three of them together outside of practice situations.

“They seem good,” Laviolette said of the first line at training camp Monday. “I can’t speak to the line yet. We’ll get a look at it coming up, but I know Ovi, I know Kuzy and now I get a chance to work with Connor Brown. He’s been really impressive with his work ethic and his tenacity on the ice and his puck skills. He’s had a really strong camp.”

The Capitals have two preseason games left on their schedule before their season opener Oct. 12 against the Boston Bruins, so they will have a chance to get a real look at Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Brown on the same line. Brown believes this trio has the chance to be the best line he’s ever been a part of.

“I’ve been fortunate to play with some good players but those are two world-class guys so to be on their line, obviously, I’ll do what I can to help,” Brown said.