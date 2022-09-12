Darcy Kuemper takes his first informal skate with Capitals

As the players continue to trickle back to Washington with training camp nearing, their new netminder, Darcy Kuemper, has now joined the fray.

As the players continue to trickle back to Washington with training camp nearing, their new netminder has now joined the fray. Darcy Kuemper took part in his first informal skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with his new team on Monday as the squad gears up for the season.

Kuemper sported his new mask as well as his new Capitals pads.

Kuemper enters the 2022-23 season as the clear starter for Washington taking over for Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. Backing up Kuemper will be Charlie Lindgren who was in attendance Monday as well.

Kuemper helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in June and signed a five-year, $26.25 million deal with the Caps in the offseason. He will look to bring stability between the pipes which the team has not had in recent years.

While there are still plenty of question marks for this Caps’ roster heading into the new season, a revamped goalie tandem of Kuemper and Lindgren makes sure that goaltending is not one of them.