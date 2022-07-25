WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Home » Washington Capitals » Former Capital Michal Kempny…

Former Capital Michal Kempny signs one-year deal with Kraken

Logan Reardon

July 25, 2022, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Former Capital Michal Kempny signs one-year deal with Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Michal Kempny’s tenure with the Washington Capitals is officially over.

The 31-year-old defenseman signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Seattle Kraken, the team announced on Monday.

Kempny was a key cog in the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run in 2018, scoring two goals and averaging over 17 minutes of ice time per game. Kempny suited up for all 24 postseason games after Washington acquired him at the 2018 trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Since winning the Cup, Kempny’s playing time slowly dwindled due to injuries and ineffectiveness. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2020 offseason and missed the following season.

Last year, Kempny played just 15 games for the Capitals, scoring one goal and one assist.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

House shows love for some IT modernization funds, but not all of them

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up