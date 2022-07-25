Former Capital Michal Kempny signs one-year deal with Kraken

Michal Kempny's tenure with the Washington Capitals is officially over after the 31-year-old defenseman signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Michal Kempny’s tenure with the Washington Capitals is officially over.

The 31-year-old defenseman signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Seattle Kraken, the team announced on Monday.

Kempny was a key cog in the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run in 2018, scoring two goals and averaging over 17 minutes of ice time per game. Kempny suited up for all 24 postseason games after Washington acquired him at the 2018 trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Since winning the Cup, Kempny’s playing time slowly dwindled due to injuries and ineffectiveness. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2020 offseason and missed the following season.

Last year, Kempny played just 15 games for the Capitals, scoring one goal and one assist.