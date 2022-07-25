WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Capitals teammates celebrate Nicklas Backstrom’s wedding in Sweden

Bijan Todd

July 25, 2022, 6:29 PM

Caps teammates celebrate Nicklas Backstrom’s wedding in Sweden originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Nicklas Backstrom already had a ring on one of his fingers. He earned that one by winning the Stanley Cup with the Capitals back in 2018. Now, he’s got another piece of hardware on his hand: a wedding ring.

Backstrom and his longtime partner Liza Berg got married this past weekend in Sweden, and the ceremony was complete with dozens of NHL faces in attendance. Certain non-Capitals like Elias Lindholm and Calle Jarnkrok were there to support their fellow Swede, but Washington players also traveled from over 4,000 miles away to attend.

Carl Hagelin, T.J. Oshie, Lars Eller, Marcus Johansson, and John Carlson headlined the list of Capitals in attendance to cheer on Backstrom as he tied the knot. Former Cap and current Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky was there as well, not one month removed from winning his second Stanley Cup.

Backstrom’s teammates took to Instagram to share their photos and videos from the beautiful evening. The hashtag #NickScoresLiza was a common theme among social media posts, which is pretty perfect for the Washington center.

The best picture award from the day, though, might go Lars Eller for his post which included most of the Caps players at the wedding:

It wouldn’t be a true Capitals party without some tomfoolery, though. Enter T.J. Oshie. May this video of him belly flopping while fully clothed into a pool during the rehearsal dinner serve as a reminder that the Capitals, in fact, have the funnest roster in the NHL:

