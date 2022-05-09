RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Tom Wilson remains day-to-day, not present at morning skate

Andrew Gillis

May 9, 2022, 11:38 AM

Tom Wilson remains day-to-day, not present at morning skate originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tom Wilson remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury, coach Peter Laviolette confirmed Monday morning. Wilson suffered a lower-body injury last Tuesday in the Capitals’ Game 1 win against the Panthers and has not played since. 

Laviolette cracked that he would update Wilson’s status only on a day-to-day basis, and for today, the update remained the same. 

Wilson scored the first goal of the series on the power play to lift the Capitals to a 1-0 lead early in Game 1. He left the game shortly thereafter and did not return to the ice.

The Capitals are looking to take a 3-1 series lead on Monday against the Panthers. Teams that lead 2-1 in the series, historically, win 70% of the time in a best-of-seven per ESPN. Teams that take a 3-1 series lead win, historically, 90.8% of the time

Now, the Capitals will try to get there without one of their best players, and most respected leaders, in the lineup once again. 

Absent Wilson for the third-straight game, Laviolette and the Capitals kept the lines the same from their 6-1 win in Game 3 on Saturday: 

Ovechkin — Kuznetsov — Oshie

Johansson — Backstrom —Mantha

McMichael — Eller — Sheary

Larsson — Dowd  — Hathaway

Defense

Fehervary — Carlson 

Orlov — Jensen

van Riemsdyk — Schultz

Ilya Samsonov will start in net once again.

All first-round games of Capitals vs. Panthers will be available regionally on NBC Sports Washington and streamed live on the MyTeams app.

tom wilson

