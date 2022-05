Capitals lose to Panthers, eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

The Washington Capitals have fallen in round one of the Stanley Cup to the Florida Panthers, eliminating them for the fourth consecutive year.

The Washington Capitals have fallen in round one of the Stanley Cup to the Florida Panthers. It's the fourth consecutive year that the Capitals have fallen in round one.

